Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) JD(S) MLA from Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru district B Sathyanarayana passed away Tuesday night after suffering for a long period from advanced chronic liver disease, the hospital where he was undergoing treatment said.

He was 69 years old.

"B Sathyanarayana, MLA from Sira Constituency, Karnataka who was under treatment at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road for a prolonged illness passed away today at 10.45 p.m," the hospital said in a statement issued late on Tuesday.

"He was suffering for a long period of time with advanced chronic liver disease. He was in a very critical state and was under treatment at the intensive care unit for secondary to septicaemia with multisystem organ failure," it said.

Earlier in the day, confusion had prevailed over his health as several political leaders including some ministers condoled his death, even as the hospital had maintained that he was at that time in a very critical state.

JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda expressed his condolence for Sathyanarayana's death and said they shared friendship for over three decades.

