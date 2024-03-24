Patna (Bihar) [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Minister Nityanand Rai congratulated all candidates announced by the Janata Dal United for the Lok Sabha elections, saying that all of them are "guaranteed" to win, just like the the guarantees promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I congratulate the candidates announced by the JDU on their list. All of them are guaranteed to win just like PM Modi has guaranteed development, fulfilling whatever he promises, to make India self-reliant, to remove poverty," Rai said speaking to ANI on Sunday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Intoxicated Constable Sexually Assaults Specially-Abled Girl in Palnadu, Arrested.

Slamming the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the Union Minister said that all of them will be losing their deposits.

"The leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan' know that they are going to lose their deposits. They can do whatever they want but everyone is standing with PM Narendra Modi. Whatever they do, the BJP's win is guaranteed given PM Modi's name and the works done by him. Victory is with PM Modi," Rai said.

Also Read | Indian EV Market To See Large-Scale Invasion of Chinese Companies Due to Renewed Policy To Make India ‘Hub of Electric Vehicle Manufacturing’, Says Report.

In response to some JDU leaders resigning from the party and joining the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Rai said that it will not make any difference.

"What difference does it make if one or two leaders join the RJD. They must have gone out of greed. But their political future is doomed. This is because there is nothing left of the Mahagathbandhan. Everyone will lose their deposits," the Union Minister said.

JDU on Sunday released the names of its 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh from Munger and Lovely Anand from Sheohar.

As per the list released by the party, Sunil Kumar will fight from Balmiki Nagar, Devesh Chandra Thakur from Sitamarhi, Ramprit Mandal from Jhanjharpur, Dileshwar Kamait from Supaul, Mujahid Alam from Kishanganj, Dulalchandra Goswami from Katihar, Santosh Kumar from Purnea, Dinesh Chandra Yadav from Madhepura, and Alok Kumar Suman from Gopalganj.

Vijaylaxmi Devi has been fielded from Siwan, Ajay Kumar Mandal from Bhagalpur, Giridhari Yadav from Banka, Kaushalendra Kumar from Nalanda and Chandeshwar Prasad from Jehanabad, the list added.

Bihar is set to witness a seven-phase poll for its 40 Lok Sabha seats. The first phase will see voting on four seats, followed by five seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. The last two phases, 6 and 7, will have elections on eight seats each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)