Patna (Bihar) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to its Member of Parliament Girdhari Yadav for making public statements against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which the party said went against its official stance and caused embarrassment ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

In the notice sent to Girdhari Yadav, the party reminded him that JDU has consistently supported the Election Commission of India and the use of EVMs, both when it was part of the INDIA block and now as a member of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"In this context, your public comments on such a sensitive matter, especially in an election year, not only cause embarrassment to the party but also inadvertently lend credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the opposition," the notice said.

The party called Yadav's conduct a "lapse in discipline" and asserted that his remarks were "not in consonance with the Janata Dal (United)'s stated position on the matter."

The party further directed Girdhari Yadav to explain his conduct within 15 days from the receipt of the notice.

"You are therefore hereby called upon to show cause within 15 days of receipt of this notice, failing which disciplinary action may be initiated against you," the letter said.

The controversy arose after Girdhari Yadav questioned the reliability of EVMs during a public interaction, which sparked reactions both within and outside the party.

A day earlier, JDU MP Giridhari Yadav expressed strong reservations about the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, stating that it lacks practical knowledge of Bihar's history and geography.

"The Election Commission has no practical knowledge. It neither knows the history nor the geography of Bihar. It took 10 days for me to collect all the documents. My son stays in America. How will he do the signatures in just a month? This (SIR) has been imposed on us forcefully. At least six months' time should have been given for this. I am giving my personal opinion. It doesn't matter what the party is saying. This is the truth. If I can't say the truth, why have I become an MP?" he told ANI.

As Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the 243 members-strong Bihar Assembly at present, NDA contributes 131 members, while BJP has 80 MLAs, JD(U) has 45, HAM(S) has four, and the support of two Independent candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA bloc comprises 111 members, with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, the CPI(ML) with 11, and CPI(M) and CPI with two each. (ANI)

