New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The syllabus for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main has been reduced to align with the curriculum rationalised by the CBSE and other school boards, according to officials of the National Testing Agency.

On Thursday, the agency also notified the schedule for the JEE-Main 2024 January exam, including online registration dates. It is also the first time that the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced in advance the date for results -- February 12, 2024.

"Several education boards, including the CBSE, have rationalised their syllabus to cope with the academic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-four education boards responded for consultation on the syllabus and presented their status," a senior NTA official said.

The official said that "a committee under the NCERT was formed and all the deleted units of all the education boards which responded were addressed in the revised syllabus to align the curriculum".

The JEE-Main is the screening test for admissions to the centrally-funded technical institutions like NITs and IIITs. The top 20 per cent of the merit list becomes eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

For the 2024 exam, online registration started on Thursday and will continue till November 30 this year. The NTA will announce the allotment of city for examination centre by the second week of January next year and the computer-based tests will be conducted from January 24 to February 1.

The JEE (Main)-2024 will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session-1 and Session-2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly.

Each of the papers (mathematics, physics, chemistry) under Paper-1 for B.Tech and BE programmes will comprise of two sections 'A' and 'B'.

Section 'A' will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and section 'B' will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. In section 'B', candidates have to attempt any five questions out of 10. There will be negative marking for both sections.

