Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A terror module of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) busted and arrested three associates in Budgam on Wednesday.

According to the Budgam police, Indian Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles and 29 Bn CRPF arrested three terror associates from Chadoora area during patrolling at the checkpoint.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Kill Policeman in Kulgam's Qazigund Area.

The police have recovered incriminating material including 40 rounds of AK 47, two detonators and three JeM matrix sheets.

"This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of banned organisation JEM," said police in a press release.

Also Read | King Cobra Rescued From Well in Odisha's Burujhari Village, See Pics.

An FIR under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered in Chadoora Police Station and investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)