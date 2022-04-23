Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): A terrorist from proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The operation is in progress.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls for Development of Indigenous Anti-Drone Technology.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One #Pakistani #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone police.

The operation started on Saturday evening in which the J-K police and Indian Army were on the job.

Also Read | COVID-19 Variant BA2 Found in Bengaluru, Experts Warn of Fourth Wave.

"Encounter has started at #Mirhama area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on job," the police had tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)