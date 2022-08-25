Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Three masked men robbed 14 kg silver ornaments, 125 gram gold ornaments and Rs 13,000 cash from a jeweller in the Shivdaspura area here, police said on Thursday.

The unidentified bike-borne men fired at jeweller Ram Narayan Sharma while he was on his way home in Chaksu from Pratapnagar on Wednesday night, Shivdaspura SHO Haripal Singh said.

He said the accused then snatched Sharma's bag containing the jewellery and cash and fled the scene.

A case of robbery has been registered, the SHO said.

