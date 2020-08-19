Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A jeweller was allegedly set on fire by dousing him with flammable liquid by his relative following a dispute here on Tuesday, the police said.

The victim identified as Rakesh Verma has suffered burns and has been referred to a hospital in Agra.

"Rakesh Verma, the victim who has suffered burns has been referred to Agra. We are trying to nab the accused," the police said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway. (ANI)

