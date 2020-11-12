Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): A jewellery shop owner was shot at by an unknown person here on Wednesday.

The man shot at is Abhishek Kesarwani. He was escorted by the police along with his wife to a nearby hospital after the incident that took place in the Vikasnagar area.

Also Read | India Reports 47,905 COVID-19 Cases, 550 deaths in A Day; Coronavirus Tally Reaches 86,83,917.

Talking to the media, Joint Commissioner of Police of Lucknow District, Nilabja Choudhary said, "When Kesarwani was locking his shop, some goons had attacked him and shot him. His health condition, as per the doctors, is now stable. The police have initiated the investigation process." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)