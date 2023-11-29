Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 59th Raising Day programme to be held in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh on December 1, an official said on Wednesday.

The oldest training centre of the border force is located at Meru in Hazaribagh where the function will be held for the first time.

"Shah will be the Chief Guest of the occasion. He will take salute at the ceremonial parade," KS Baniyal, the Inspector General of BSF Training Center and School at Meru.

The parade will be organised at the Rani Laxmi Bai Parade Ground located in the Meru Campus, which has been decorated for the mega event.

Horses, sniffer dogs and camels associated with the force will be part of the programme, said Baniyal.

Shah will reach Hazaribag on Thursday evening and will interact with top BSF officials. The next morning, after participating in the main Raising Day function, he will go to Ranchi and subsequently fly to New Delhi, the officer said.

After the Indo-Pakistan war in 1965, the government felt that a strong central para-military organisation should be raised as frontline warriors on the borders and the BSF came into existence December 1, 1965. Its first training centre was set up at Hazaribag, which was shifted to Meru on March 25, 1967.

Highlighting the achievements of this BSF Center at Hazaribag, the IG said since the opening, it has trained 2.65 lakh soldiers for border security. In 2002, the bomb squad of the centre was certified as a centre of excellence by ISO.

This centre has also trained soldiers from countries such as Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.

Initially, the BSF had raised 25 battalions, which has increased to 192 now.

