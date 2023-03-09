Godda, Mar 9 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl, who went missing on Holi, was found dead in a field in Jharkhand's Gooda district on Thursday, police said.

The girl went to her friend's house on Wednesday evening for celebrating Holi but she did not return home, they said.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Is Being 'Unnecessarily Harassed' by Cheating Case, Says Kerala High Court.

A search was started and her body was found in a field in the Mahagama police station area on Thursday morning, they added.

Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena said injury marks were found on the body.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Lover With Husband's Help on Pretext of Holi Party in Begusarai, Case Registered.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he said.

Those behind the death will be apprehended soon, Meena said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)