Seraikela, Jan 31 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life imprisonment for beheading a female teacher of a government school.

The court of Principal District and Session Judge Vijay Kumar sentenced Hari Hembram to life imprisonment after convicting him under IPC section 302 (murder).

Also Read | IPS Reshuffle in West Bengal: 45 IPS Officers Transferred in State Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on him.

Hembram, stated to be mentally challenged, had dragged the teacher out of the school and beheaded her in July 2018. He then ran to a nearby jungle, carrying the severed head, after being chased by the police and a mob, according to the FIR registered in the Seraikela police station.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Resigns as Chief Minister: Senior JMM Leader Champai Soren's Name Proposed As New CM of Jharkhand.

Altogether 13 people were examined in the course of the trial, besides the forensic reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)