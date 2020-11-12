Ranchi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution seeking the inclusion of Sarna as a separate religion in Census, 2021.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the resolution, passed during a special one-day Assembly session on Wednesday, will now be sent to the Centre for approval.

The opposition parties gave a proposal demanding a discussion on the resolution, which Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato accepted.

BJP legislators proposed an amendment to the resolution seeking removal of the oblique from 'tribal/Sarna' word in it.

Soren said his government is sensitive to people's sentiments and accepted the amendment, after which all the parties supported the resolution.

