Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 23 (ANI): Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has brought back gangster Mayank Singh, aka Sunil Meena, from Baku, Azerbaijan, marking a historic first extradition for the Jharkhand police.

After completing extradition formalities, Singh was flown to Ranchi, where the ATS will produce him in the Ramgarh court today and seek his remand.

The gangster has around 50 cases registered against him across Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and possibly other states.

Rishav Kumar Jha, SP ATS, said, "We have extradited him from Baku, Azerbaijan. This is the first successful extradition in the history of Jharkhand police, and we hope that the remaining criminals who are based out of the country will also be extradited or deported very soon."

He added that Mayank Singh appears to be a vital link between local gangster Aman Sahu and the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"Prima facie, he appears to be a point of contact between Aman Sahu and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We will interrogate him and get all the details as to what kind of relations the two gangs are having in the prison. He has 50 cases registered against him in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and other cases," Jha said.

In May, 2024, the Raipur police, upon receiving the intelligence inputs, nabbed four shooters from the Aman Sahu gang from Rajasthan and Jharkhand on Sunday.

Reportedly, these suspects were working on instructions from Mayank Singh who directed operations for Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu.

The accusers were in constant communication with Mayank and executed the targets of Lawrence Bishnoi and Aman Sahu's gang. They also used codenames for their operations and identities.

The gang members were operating in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, targeting various businesses. The police team managed to arrest them before they could execute two to three major incidents. A pistol intended for use in their crimes was also recovered by the police. (ANI)

