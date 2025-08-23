Chamoli, August 23: One woman has been buried in debris and another man has gone missing since the cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Tharali under Chamoli district caused extensive damage to houses, markets and even the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's residence, the district administration informed on Saturday. Search and rescue operations are underway to get the woman out of the debris, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also carrying out rescue operations to anyone affected.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while praying for everyone's safety, stated that he is in contact with the district administration regarding the relief and rescue operations. "Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," CM Dhami posted on X. Chamoli Cloudburst: Woman Buried, Man Missing As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods in Tharali; Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Monitoring Rescue Efforts (Videos).

Chamoli Cloudburst

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night. A lot of debris has come due to the cloudburst, due to which many houses, including the SDM residence, have been completely damaged: Chamoli DM, Sandeep… pic.twitter.com/3kGNYRSMdG — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Chamoli ADM, Vivek Prakash says, "... There has been a lot of damage due to the flash floods. A 20-year-old woman named Kavita has been buried, and a man named Joshi is missing. NDRF and SDRF teams moved to the spot last night. The road has been blocked due… https://t.co/f212FDvglN pic.twitter.com/plsid7ELCk — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

"Due to a cloudburst in Tharali of Chamoli district, debris has entered houses, the market, and the SDM's residence. District Magistrate and relief teams have left for the spot. Two people are reported missing," said Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman. Kavita got buried under debris after the cloudburst incident on Friday night, and Joshi has been missing around the same time. Chamoli Additional District Magistrate (ADM) stated in a self-made video message that roads have been blocked due to the floods.

"There has been a lot of damage due to the flash floods.

A 20-year-old woman named Kavita has been buried, and a man named Joshi is missing. NDRF and SDRF teams moved to the spot last night. The road has been blocked due to the floods and people are facing a lot of problems. The administration is engaged in relief work. Apart from this, we have set up relief camps. The District Magistrate has left early in the morning and has reached the spot, and relief work is going on there," said Chamoli ADM Vivek Prakash. Cloudburst Caught on Camera in Uttarakhand? AI-Generated Video Circulated With Fake Claim, Reveals Fact Check.

Meanwhile, in Syanachatti of Uttarkashi district, the situation has been returning to normalcy after the water level of the temporary lake has significantly decreased, and due to the continuous efforts of the administration, the bridge over the Yamuna has become visible. District Magistrate Prashant Arya has been in the area since Friday, monitoring the ongoing work. The administration said that the water level of the lake has decreased significantly. The district administration was working to open the temporary lake formed in Syanachatti due to debris blocking the Yamuna River, with efforts led by District Magistrate Prashant Arya, who assured residents of swift action being taken.

