New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Jharkhand's Deoghar, where at least two people were killed and several others injured after cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills, government sources said on Monday.

The Prime Minister also discussed the rescue operations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they said.

Two people died after some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. The Indian Air force (IAF) has been pressed into action for rescue operations.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said that 32 people have been rescued while 15 people are still trapped mid-air in three cable cars. "Rescue operations will resume early morning tomorrow," he added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Air Force and Indian Army carried out the rescue operations today. The IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter for carrying out the rescue operations.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he is constantly monitoring the situation and assured that soon, all those trapped will be taken out safely.

People, including women and children, had thronged in large numbers at the Baba Baidyanath temple on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami. (ANI)

