Chaibasa (Jharkhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, Chaibasa Police, in coordination with security forces including Cobra 203 BN, 209 BN, Jharkhand Jaguar, CRPF 26 BN, and other specialized units, have successfully dismantled a Naxalite arms cache in the forested areas of the Tonto police station on Friday.

According to a press statement, the ongoing joint operation has led to the recovery and destruction of a large quantity of explosives, ammunition, and other daily-use items from a hidden Naxal dump.

The operation, part of continuous efforts since 2022, targets the activities of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, whose top leaders, including Misir Besra, Anmol, and others, are known to operate in the Saranda or Kolhan region.

A comprehensive search operation was launched today after intelligence revealed that CPI (Maoist) extremists were hiding arms and ammunition in the forest areas of Vangram Luiya, Bamaibasa, and Gauburu under the Tonto police station.

During the operation, security forces discovered and destroyed an old Naxal dump, seizing significant quantities of explosives, including gelatin rods, detonators, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), along with various other materials. A bomb disposal squad safely destroyed the recovered explosives to prevent any potential threat to security.

The operation is ongoing in the joint campaign in border areas such as Kuida, Chhota Kuida, and several others in the Goilkera and Tonto police stations.

The operation recovered six gelatin rods, two detonators, and one fuse. The security forces also seized 5 kilograms of semi-liquid explosives. Additionally, 3 IEDS with codex, each weighing approximately 3 kilograms, were found. The team recovered 41 iron rods, two pipes, and 80 meters of wire.

Furthermore, two batteries and various other daily-use items were also seized from the site, according to a press statement.

The ongoing anti-Naxal operation is continuing. (ANI)

