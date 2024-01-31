Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 31 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday filed a complaint against officials of the Enforcement Directorate alleging that the officials tried to 'harass' and 'malign' him and his entire community.

This comes amid questioning by the central agency in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

CM Soren, in his complaint, wrote, "I, Hemant Soren, son of Shibu Soren, resident of 3, Kanke Road Ranchi, member of Scheduled Tribe and member of legislative assembly representing Sahibganj constituency write to lodge a complaint against Mr Kapil Raj, Mr Deovrat Jha, Mr Anupam Kumar, Mr Aman Patel, and unknown others, all officers of the Directorate of Enforcement, Ranchi Zonal Office, having their office at Hinoo, Ranchi."

"When I came to Ranchi, I saw in the electronic media and also in Print media on January 30, 2024, the action of the above officers who have conducted search operation in Jharkhand Bhawan, New Delhi, and at 5/01, Shanti Niketan, New Delhi, to harass and malign me and my entire community," read the letter.

CM Soren went on to allege that the search carried out by the ED officials at Shanti Niketan on January 29, was without any prior notice to him.

"On 27th and 28th January, I visited New Delhi and stayed at Premises no. 5/1, Shanti Niketan, which is taken on lease by the State of Jharkhand for residence and office use. On 29th January 2024, I came to learn that the abovenamed persons along with others had carried out a purported search at the said premises. The purported search was without any prior notice to me nor was my presence required on 29th January at New Delhi by the abovenamed persons," CM Soren stated in the letter.

"I have come to learn from the reports in the electronic media that on 30th January 2024, the abovenamed persons have leaked selective misinformation that a blue BMW car seized from the said premises belongs to me huge sums of illicit cash belonging to me was found at the said premises. I am not the owner of the car of BMW which the abovenamed persons claim to have seized. I do not own any illicit cash," he added.

The complaint has been filed at the SC ST police station in Ranchi. Further probe is underway.

Meanwhile, a team of ED officials on Wednesday arrived at the residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

After the meeting was concluded late at night at Soren's residence in Ranchi on Tuesday, JMM MP Mahua Maji informed that in the meeting Hemant Soren said that he is ready to face the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 and has absolutely no fear.

The ED officials visited the residence of Soren in the national capital on Monday night to question him in connection with an alleged land scam case and said that the Jharkhand Chief Minister could not be located.

As per sources, the ED had issued a fresh summons to Soren, asking him to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, or else the agency itself will go to him for questioning. This is the tenth summons issued to the Jharkhand Chief Minister, by the ED.

There was heavy police deployment around the Chief Minister's residence in Ranchi. (ANI)

