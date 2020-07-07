Ranchi, Jul 7 (PTI) Jharkhand reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 22 while 141 new infections brought the state's tally to 3,018, according to a government bulletin.

The bulletin did not give any other details of the two deceased such as their age, gender and from where they belonged to.

In all, 36 people recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of people cured of COVID-19 to 2,104 in the state, it said. The state has 892 active COVID-19 cases.

Of the total 3,018 COVID-19 cases, 2,142 are migrants, according to the bulletin.

The recovery rate in the state is 69.71 per cent while the mortality rate is 0.72 per cent, the bulletin said.

