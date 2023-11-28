India News | Jharkhand: ED Calls Sahibganj SP Naushad Alam for Interrogation

Agency News ANI| Nov 28, 2023 10:08 PM IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called Superintendent of Police of Sahibganj Naushad Alam for interrogation in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

Earlier on November 22, ED had asked SP Naushad Alam to appear for questioning.

But SP Alam had sent a letter to ED asking for another date for his appearance. After this, the ED sent a second summons to Naushad Alam on November 22 and asked him to appear for questioning on November 28.

SP Naushad Alam is accused of allegedly arranging a ticket for Vijay Hansda, an ED witness in the illegal mining case, to go to Delhi.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

