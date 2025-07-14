Advertisement

India News | Jharkhand: Five Held for Gunning Down Man in Jamshedpur

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Police have arrested five persons allegedly involved in the killing of a 22-year-old man in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a senior officer said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Jul 14, 2025 10:18 PM IST
Jamshedpur, Jul 14 (PTI) Police have arrested five persons allegedly involved in the killing of a 22-year-old man in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a senior officer said on Monday.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, he said.

A police team conducted a raid at Nagadih football ground in Bagbeda area and arrested all the five accused named in the FIR, SSP Piyush Pandey told reporters here.

The man, identified as Ashish Kumar Bhagat, was shot at on LBMS Road in Bagbeda on Friday night. He succumbed to injuries in hospital on Monday, Pandey said.

A country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime and two live cartridges have been seized from the possession of the accused, he said.

Asked about the reason behind the murder, the SSP said the accused had an altercation during a religious programme, which led to the attack on Bhagat.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Dealers and Peddlers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

A country-made pistol allegedly used in the crime and two live cartridges have been seized from the possession of the accused, he said.

