India News | Jharkhand: Ganja Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized, 1 Arrested

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. One person has been arrested and ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized from his possession in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2025 05:24 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Jharkhand: Ganja Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized, 1 Arrested

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Jun 14 (PTI) One person has been arrested and ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized from his possession in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the house of 33-year-old Sandip Sahu in Oraiya's Chatar Bagicha locality in Bagdu police station area on Friday and seized 28 sacks of ganja, Superintendent of Police Sadique Anwar Rizvi said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Barely Two Days After Getting Married, Man Tortures Wife With Cigarette Burns Over Dowry Demands.

The ganja, weighing a total of 42.7 kg, is estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh, he said.

Based on inputs provided by Sandip Sahu, police conducted another raid at the residence of his accomplice Ravi Sahu in Lohardaga police station area and seized 3.5 kg of ganja dust but Ravi Sahu managed to give the police a slip, he said, adding a massive manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut in Coming Days? Collective Stock of 7 Lakes Drops Below 10%, BMC To Start Utilising Reserve Water From June 16.

Police did not rule out the possibility of involvement of an inter-state drug trafficking racket.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Videos
    SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 Stat Highlights: Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma Put Proteas Close to Historic Victory SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 Stat Highlights: Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma Put Proteas Close to Historic Victory
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Jharkhand: Ganja Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized, 1 Arrested

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. One person has been arrested and ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized from his possession in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Saturday.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2025 05:24 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Jharkhand: Ganja Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized, 1 Arrested

    Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Jun 14 (PTI) One person has been arrested and ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized from his possession in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Saturday.

    Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the house of 33-year-old Sandip Sahu in Oraiya's Chatar Bagicha locality in Bagdu police station area on Friday and seized 28 sacks of ganja, Superintendent of Police Sadique Anwar Rizvi said.

    Also Read | UP Shocker: Barely Two Days After Getting Married, Man Tortures Wife With Cigarette Burns Over Dowry Demands.

    The ganja, weighing a total of 42.7 kg, is estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh, he said.

    Based on inputs provided by Sandip Sahu, police conducted another raid at the residence of his accomplice Ravi Sahu in Lohardaga police station area and seized 3.5 kg of ganja dust but Ravi Sahu managed to give the police a slip, he said, adding a massive manhunt has been launched to nab him.

    Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut in Coming Days? Collective Stock of 7 Lakes Drops Below 10%, BMC To Start Utilising Reserve Water From June 16.

    Police did not rule out the possibility of involvement of an inter-state drug trafficking racket.

    Further investigation is underway, he added.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    2025
    5000+K+ searches
    dow jones stock markets
    5000+K+ searches
    graeme smith
    5000+K+ searches
    leo horoscope today
    5000+K+ searches
    rpsc
    5000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results