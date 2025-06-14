India News | Jharkhand: Ganja Worth Rs 50 Lakh Seized, 1 Arrested

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Jun 14 (PTI) One person has been arrested and ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized from his possession in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at the house of 33-year-old Sandip Sahu in Oraiya's Chatar Bagicha locality in Bagdu police station area on Friday and seized 28 sacks of ganja, Superintendent of Police Sadique Anwar Rizvi said.

The ganja, weighing a total of 42.7 kg, is estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh, he said.

Based on inputs provided by Sandip Sahu, police conducted another raid at the residence of his accomplice Ravi Sahu in Lohardaga police station area and seized 3.5 kg of ganja dust but Ravi Sahu managed to give the police a slip, he said, adding a massive manhunt has been launched to nab him.

Police did not rule out the possibility of involvement of an inter-state drug trafficking racket.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

