Jamshedpur/Ranchi, Apr 30 (PTI) Jharkhand girl Shambhavee Jayaswaal emerged national topper in the Class 10 Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), scoring 100 per cent marks in aggregate.

“I was expecting above 99 per cent marks, but never thought it would be a perfect 100 per cent. I could not believe it initially,” an ecstatic Shambhavee said, giving the credit of her success to her parents and teachers.

Her family said she prepared for the examination without taking any private tuition.

A student from Loyola School in Jamshedpur, Shambhavee became the second student from the educational institution to accomplish this feat after 2014.

“My mother helped me in science and maths. Teachers also assisted in a big way. I set small daily goals and tried to achieve those,” she said.

Shambhavee, daughter of doctor parents Abhishek Jaiswal and Ojasvi Shankar, wants to pursue engineering in computer science from IIT-Bombay.

Meanwhile, all 149 students from Sacred Heart School in Ranchi who appeared for the exams passed with above 60 per cent marks. Riddhi Barnwal topped the school with 98.4 per cent aggregate marks.

Fifty-one students secured 90 per cent or above, according to the school authorities.

Principal Sr. Josephin Xaxa attributed the success to the collective efforts of students and teachers.

“Consistent hard work, regularity and attentiveness are the key to excellent results. I congratulate the students and teachers for this remarkable achievement,” Xaxa said.

In the Class 10 exams, the pass percentage of girls stood at 99.45 per cent while that of boys was marginally lower at 98.64 per cent.

