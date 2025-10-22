Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, on Wednesday, offered prayers at a temple in Bareilly on the occasion of "Annakoot Mahotsav".

He performed rituals and prayers, wishing for the country's prosperity and well-being.

After the Annakoot rituals at the temple, he accepted the prasad along with other devotees. The Governor described the event as a symbol of the state's cultural heritage and religious faith.

A large number of devotees gathered in the temple premises during the Annakoot Mahotsav, where everyone performed prayers and received prasad. On this occasion, the Governor extended his greetings to the public, saying that this festival brings happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of people across the country.

The Annakut Mahotsav is a Hindu festival that is celebrated the day after Diwali and as part of the Govardhan Pooja. The festival involves devotees preparing and offering a vast spread of vegetarian food, sweets and savouries to Lord Krishna.

The festival commemorates the event when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill in Mathura to shelter his devotees. The Annakut is a way to express devotion and thankfulness for divine protection and nourishment.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers to Gau Mata (the holy cow) at the cowshed situated at his official residence on the occasion of Govardhan Puja. Marking the festival, the Chief Minister prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, the Chief Minister said Govardhan Puja symbolises harmony between humans, animals and nature. He noted that the festival serves as a reminder of the importance of staying connected to traditions, culture, and the environment.

He added that in Hinduism, the cow is revered as a mother. Gau Mata is an integral part of Sanatan culture and agrarian life. Serving and protecting cows strengthens our lives, as many families depend on cattle rearing and cow service for their livelihood. Cow conservation is not only a matter of faith but also a means of livelihood and self-reliance. (ANI)

