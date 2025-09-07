West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): In a major joint operation, a top Naxal commander, Amit Hansda, alias Apatan, alias Chandramohan Hansda, carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chaibasa area of West Singhbhum district on Sunday morning.

The operation was carried out jointly by the district police and the COBRA battalion following specific intelligence about the movement of senior CPI (Maoist) leaders in the region.

Also Read | Golden Tips Tea, Iconic 92-Year-Old Indian Brand, Plans Global Expansion, Eyes US and European Markets With Premium Darjeeling Teas.

According to Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG Operations Michaelraj S, "A hardcore naxal identified as Zonal Commander Amit Hansda was killed in an encounter with security forces comprising the district police and COBRA battalion in Chaibasa. Weapons, including an SLR rifle, have been recovered. He was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh declared against him."

The encounter began around 5:45 am on September 7 in the Panchaltaburu forest and hilly area of Rela Paral under the Goilkera police station. Officials said that the Maoists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated in self-defence. Several Maoists managed to escape using the cover of dense forests and mountains.

Also Read | Noida: Man Arrested for Creating Fake Bills Worth INR 10 Crore to Claim INR 1.8 Crore GST Credit in Uttar Pradesh.

During the search operation after the encounter, the body of a Naxalite along with an SLR rifle, cartridges, and other materials was recovered. The deceased was later identified as Hansda, a zonal committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist).

Police said the operation was launched after intelligence on September 6 indicated that top Maoists, including Mochhu, Ashwin, Ravi Sardar, Jaikat, Uptan, Sanat, Amit Munda, and Bhuneshwar alias Saluka Kayam, were roaming in the Kolhan area under the Goilkera police station.

They were reportedly planning major attacks, including planting IEDs to target security forces and recruiting new cadres. The joint team was led by Paras Rana, IPS, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation), Chaibasa, and Deepak Kumar, Assistant Commandant, Cobra 209 BN.

Police records revealed that Hansda, also known as Apatan, was involved in multiple brutal killings and attacks in the Kolhan region. He was accused of the murder of Pratap Hembram in January 2023, the shooting of Charo Purti in May 2023, and the killing of Rodo Surin, alias Dryber, in August 2023 by slitting his throat and the murder of Vaich Supaya Mutkan in August 2023.

He was also reported to have been involved in planning multiple attacks under the guidance of senior Maoist leaders like Misir Basas, alias Sagar Da.

Further operation is still underway to track down other Maoists who fled after the encounter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)