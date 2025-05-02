Ranchi, May 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Friday directed deputy commissioners of all districts to file reports on the steps taken for the management of biowaste materials in their areas.

A division bench of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a public interest litigation on the disposal of biowaste materials in the state.

The court expressed its annoyance that despite earlier orders to the district deputy commissioners to file their reports, the same has not been done.

The bench, while fixing the next date of hearing on May 8, directed all deputy commissioners to file their reports about the steps taken for the management of the disposal of biowaste materials in their jurisdiction.

The PIL was filed by the Jharkhand Human Rights Confederation, a non-government organisation, which highlighted the problem of the disposal of biowaste materials.

The organisation had alleged in its petition that biowaste and medical waste are not being disposed of properly, leading to severe pollution, and could also lead to further infection and spread of diseases.

The organisation had particularly highlighted the fact that hospitals in the state capital, in the absence of a proper biowaste disposal mechanism, often dump the waste materials in open areas or water bodies.

The PIL was filed for biowaste management and disposal in the state capital, Ranchi, but its scope was later increased to monitor biowaste management in the state.

