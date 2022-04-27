Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): Local police have arrested a 12-year old juvenile on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Torpa district of Jharkhand.

According to the police, the accused of the incident (that took place on Saturday) has been sent to a correction home in Ranchi.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: New-Born Baby Boy Dies After Slipping off From Nurse’s Hands in Lucknow.

"The victim (five years old) had gone to buy a cold drink from the nearby shop, where the accused found her alone and allegedly raped her," Khunti Police informed.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Sets 60-Year-Old Mother on Fire, Later Consumes Poison.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)