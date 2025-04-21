Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Jharkhand Karni Sena president was found dead with a bullet injury to his head yesterday in Jamshedpur, the officials said on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Kumar Singh and was reportedly missing since Sunday morning.

"The body of Karni Sena state president Vinay Singh was found with a bullet injury to the head and a pistol in the left hand last evening. He had gone incommunicado since yesterday morning," Jamshedpur Police said.

"After the complaint, his mobile location was traced, and the body was recovered. Investigation is being carried out from all possible angles," the police added.

Investigation into the matter is underway, and more details are awaited. (ANI)

