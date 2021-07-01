Ranchi, Jul 1 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,45,610 on Thursday as 85 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,113 as no fresh fatality was registered.

East Singhbhum district recorded the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by Bokaro (10) and Koderma (nine), it said.

The state now has 914 active cases, while 3,39,583 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 120 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.25 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 99.83 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 47,995 since Wednesday, it added. PTI

