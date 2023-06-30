Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jun 30 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for hacking to death his sister-in-law in 2020.

The principal district and sessions judge of Chaibasa court awarded the sentence to Sukra Gagrai, a resident of Patiyar Ganju Tola under Anandpur police station, under Section 302 of the IPC.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

Gagrai, who is currently in judicial custody, had axed his elder brother's wife Margret Gagrai to death on November 17, 2020, over an old domestic dispute.

