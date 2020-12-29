Ranchi, Dec 29 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,14,420 as 152 people tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 1,020 after one more patient succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 71, followed by East Singhbhum (30) and Bokaro (10).

Jharkhand now has 1,582 active cases, while 1,11,818 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 15,440 samples for COVID-19 since Monday, he added.

