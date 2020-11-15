Ranchi, Nov 15 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,05,935 as 154 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Sunday.

One more fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 922, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 39, followed by Ramgarh (38), East Singhbhum (24) and Dhanbad (15), the official said.

The state now has 3,116 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,01,897 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 10,693 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, the official added.

