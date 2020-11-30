Ranchi, Nov 30 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,08,984 as 198 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Monday.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 69, followed by East Singhbhum (29), and Bokaro (15), he said.

No COVID-19 death has been reported in the state in the last-24-hours, the official said.

The state now has 2,138 active coronavirus cases, while 1,05,883 people have been cured of the disease and 963 have died of the infection so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 93,053 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

