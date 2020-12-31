Ranchi, Dec 31 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,14,873 as 223 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 1,027 as two persons from Ranchi succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 87, followed by East Singhbhum at 40, Bokaro at 20 and Dhanbad at 18.

Jharkhand now has 1,640 active cases, while 1,12,206 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state conducted 15,534 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

