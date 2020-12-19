Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,606 as 274 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 1,008 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 98, followed by East Singhbhum (36), Ramgarh (31) and Dhanbad (25).

Jharkhand now has 1,707 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,891 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 17,347 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

