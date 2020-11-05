Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 5 (ANI): Three hundred and one more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin of the state, 505 people diagnosed with the virus were also discharged the same day.

Also Read | Monthly Electricity Bills to Cost More in Karnataka as KERC Hikes Power Tariff by 40 Paise Per Unit Day After Bypolls.

The tally of the coronavirus cases in the state has reached 1,03,188, including 97,480 recoveries and 4,814 active cases. A total of 894 people have succumbed to the deadly pathogen so far.

As many as 3,503,516 samples have been tested for the virus in the state till Wednesday, according to the state health department. (ANI)

Also Read | ICICI Bank-Videocon Loan Case: ED Chargesheet Names Chanda Kochhar, Her Husband Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)