India News | Jharkhand Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 7 (ANI): 90 new cases were reported in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,028 in the state, Jharkhand Health Department said.

"A total of 90 new cases reported today in Jharkhand. Hence the total number of cases goes to 1,028. 548 are active cases," the state health department said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested on Allegations of Injuring Cow by Feeding Explosive-Mixed Eatables in Bilaspur.

According to the official data, total of 473 people have been recovered while 7 people have lost their life to COVID-19.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday said that India registered a spike of 9,887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,15,942 active cases and 6642 deaths.

Also Read | Suspected Gas Leak and Foul Smell From Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai in Mumbai Reported, BMC Says Fire brigade is Checking For Facts.

In India, the MoHFW informed that 1,14,073 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)