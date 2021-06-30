Ranchi, Jun 30 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,45,525 on Wednesday as 94 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,113, a health bulletin said.

East Singhbhum district registered the highest number of new cases at 20, followed by Simdega (eight) and Bokaro (seven), it said.

The fresh fatalities were recorded in Bokaro and Dhanbad.

The state now has 949 active cases, while 3,39,463 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 148 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.24 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 99.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 55,254 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)