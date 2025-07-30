Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): A school girl who was on her way to school in an e-rickshaw, got abducted by car-borne criminals in Jharkhand's capital, said the police, adding that due to their action, the kidnappers left the girl and fled.

Chandan Kumar Sinha, SSP, Ranchi, said that after receiving the information, the police sealed the areas in the city as well as the exit points in the outskirts of Ranchi. Police teams of neighbouring districts were also alerted. The girl is safe. A search operation has been launched to nab the criminals, he said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

