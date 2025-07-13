Ranchi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Jharkhand government has decided to adopt Bihar's Rajgir model for setting up its first tiger safari in Palamau to boost tourism in the area once affected by Maoists, an official said.

The Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR) now has five big cats.

"It has been decided to adopt the Rajgir model to develop a tiger safari in the Palamau Tiger Reserve. After the proposal gets approval from the state board of wildlife, it will be sent to the Central Zoo Authority for its nod," the official said.

PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Jena said at least 150 hectare of land is required for the tiger safari.

Jena said they chose Rajgir Safari as it is one of the first successful models in the country.

"They added features, such as a glass bridge, which have boosted its tourism and provided a sustainable economic growth model for the area. We want to adopt that model," Jena said.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting, chaired by Jharkhand Tourism Minister Sudviya Kumar, in the presence of Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, and senior officials of the two departments here on Saturday.

The cost of the project has been estimated at around Rs 250 crore, it stated.

Kumar said, "This people's government is committed to establishing Palamu and other tourist destinations in Jharkhand on the national and international map, with continuous efforts being made in this direction."

The PTR is spread over 1,129 sq km, of which 414.08 sq km is marked as the core area (critical tiger habitat), and the remaining 715.85 sq km is the buffer zone. In the buffer zone, 53 sq km is open for tourists.

"We have identified land for the purpose at Putuagarh area in the reserve. The safari will be established following all norms," Jena said.

The region has been Naxal-affected for many years and backward, where hardly any employment opportunities existed, he said.

"The tiger safari will help boost the overall economy of the area through tourism, and it will also generate local employment. It is not just a zoo safari for entertainment but an economic development plan," said the officer.

The state government has also decided to restore the 400-year-old Palamu fort and prepare a separate proposal for the beautification of Kamaldih Lake near Palamu to further enrich the overall tourism development of the area.

Kumar, who is also the minister of state for art, culture and sports, also met former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday and discussed the development of sports and tourism in the state.

Dhoni's experience can provide a new direction and heights to sports and tourism in the state, he said.

"The state government is confident about Dhoni ji's cooperation," he added.

