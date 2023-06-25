Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) More than 30 tribal organisations in Jharkhand on Sunday decided to urge the Law Commission to withdraw the idea of Uniform Civil Code (UCC), as it may put tribal identity in danger in the country.

They also decided to launch an agitation against the fresh consultation on the UCC by the Law Commission.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Briefs About Prevailing Situation.

Representatives of more than 30 tribal organisations gathered in Ranchi under the banner of Adivasi Samanwai Samiti (ASS) to discuss UCC. They expressed strong doubt that the UCC might dilute several tribal customary laws and rights.

The 22nd Law Commission of India on June 14 sought fresh suggestions from various stakeholders, including public and religious organisations on the UCC.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Mule Forced to Inhale ‘Weed’-Stuffed Cigarette Smoke on Kedarnath Trek, Man Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

"In the meeting, we have decided to write to the Law Commission urging it to withdraw the idea of UCC, as it may put the identity of tribal in danger across the country," ASS member Dev Kumar Dhan told PTI.

The tribal bodies would stage a demonstration against the UCC near Jharkhand Raj Bhavan on July 5 and submit a memorandum to the Governor. "We will urge the governor to request the Centre for withdrawal of the idea of UCC," he said.

Dhan, who is also the convener of Adivasi Mahasabha, alleged, "It appears to be a conspiracy to abolish tribal customary laws, Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Acts, Wilkinson Rule, PESA law, rules for Fifth Schedule Area, marriage and divorce laws of tribals on the pretext of UCC."

Dhan said that if their demand was not considered, the tribals from across the country would also stage a demonstration in New Delhi.

Adivasi Jan Parishad (AJP) president Prem Sahi Munda said tribals are deeply connected with their lands.

"We fear that two tribal laws -- the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act -- may get affected due to UCC. The two laws provide protection to tribal lands."

He said several attempts have been made in the past to amend the two laws. "The government should clarify the fate of the two laws in the backdrop of the UCC."

Sahi added that they would not allow any law that may snatch land from tribal. "As per our customary laws, women are not given ancestral land rights after marriage. After UCC, this law may get diluted," he said.

He added that tribals have several other customary laws, including for marriage and divorce.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)