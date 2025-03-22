West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], March 22 (ANI): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an IED blast in the forest area of Marangponga under Chotanagra Police Station limits in Chaibasa town of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, officials said.

According to police, the injured personnel have been identified as Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal and Head Constable Parth Pratim Dey. Both were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment.

"Two security personnel, including a Sub-Inspector of CRPF 193rd battalion, sustained injuries following an IED blast in the forest area of Marangponga under Chotanagra Police Station limits," Chaibasa Police said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

