Ranchi/Dumka, Aug 30 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,435 on Sunday as 1,323 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 410, a health bulletin said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 11,577, while 26,448 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Submits Letter to CJI SA Bobde, Seeks Directions to Postpone Entrance Exams in View of COVID-19.

A total of 20,246 samples have been tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

As many as 133 more inmates of Dumka Central Prison tested positive for the infection on Sunday, a senior official said.

Also Read | Justice Arun Mishra Declines Farewell Invitations by Supreme Court Bar Association And Confederation of Indian Bar Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fifty inmates of the jail had contracted the disease on Saturday.

The infected prisoners have been shifted to the isolation ward in the jail, Dumka district Chief Medical Officer, Anant Kumar Jha, said.

There are 1,287 inmates, including 1,213 men and 74 women, in the prison at present, Jailor Ashwini Tiwari said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)