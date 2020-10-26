Ranchi, Oct 26 (PTI) At least 258 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, pushing the state's coronavirus caseload to 99,686 on Monday, a health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose 866 with two more fatalities reported from Ranchi and East Singhbhum district, he said.

Bokaro district reported the highest number of new cases at 49, followed by Dhanbad (39) and Ranchi (35), the official said.

The state now has 5,844 active coronavirus cases, while 92,976 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Jharkhand has tested 13,232 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

