Bengaluru, Mar 31 (PTI) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a loan agreement with the Centre to provide loan worth around Rs 2,391 crore for the construction of water supply and sewerage facilities under Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project Phase-3.

This project aims to provide safe and stable water supply and sewerage services by carrying out the construction of water treatment plant and sewage treatment plants and related facilities for the residents in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, including 110 villages, where approximately 3.5 million people are expected to be benefitted from the project, a JICA statement said on Thursday.

JICA said it has been supporting the construction of water supply and sewage facilities and services in core city and surrounding urban local body areas of Bengaluru with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) since 1996 under Phase 1 and 2.

"This Phase 3 project will bring the synergistic effect, by expanding the earlier JICA supported both phase projects, in order to cater the growing needs of increased population," it said.

