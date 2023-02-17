Jehanabad (Bihar) [India], February 17 (ANI): Without taking any name, Bihar former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Majhi took a jibe at Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and said that his son Santosh Suman is eligible for the position of the Chief Minister of Bihar since he can read and is also capable of teaching.

Jitan Ram Manjhi is on Garib Sampark Yatra these days and is constantly attacking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier, during the yatra, he raised questions on the working style of the Nitish government and on Thursday Dy CM Tejashwi remained at his target.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2023: 21 Lakh Earthen Lamps to Be Lit on Ghats of Shipra River in Ujjain (See Pics).

While interacting with the media in Jehanabad on Thursday, on a question about making his son, Santosh Suman the Chief Minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Santosh is well-read. He should be made the chief minister.

"Not that he comes from the Bhuiya caste only, he is a professor also," he added.

Also Read | COVID-19: India Reports 157 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Rise to 1,862.

"The population of Dalits among the poor is 90 per cent, that is why we think that Santosh as the Chief Minister and represent them, the former chief minister said further.

He further said that many people are trying to be the Chief Minister of Bihar and his son Santosh can teach them how to read.

In July 2022, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav was present on the stage along with PM Modi, and CM Nitish at the centenary celebrations of Bihar Vidhansabha Bhavan. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav got stuck in reading a written speech at the ceremony. He could not read many words properly. Tejashwi got four minutes for the address but he fumbled six times in his speech. At the beginning of the speech, Tejashwi called Bihar Vidhan Bhawan instead of the centenary year of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Bhawan. However, later Tejashwi rectified it. But during the speech, he was seen fumbling with many words.

Without taking any name, he took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav and said, " My son is eligible to be the CM. Many people are trying to be the CM of Bihar, and my son can teach them how to read."

On the other hand, Jitan Ram Majhi's son Santosh Suman who is also a Member of the Bihar Legislative Council refused any such desire of becoming the CM of Bihar.

"I am not a candidate for the Chief Minister. I will work with more energy to get the love and respect of the public," he added.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reached Arwal during Garib Sampark Yatra on Thursday and met people at different places in the district through Nukkad Sabha at Mahadalit Tola settlements.

During this, he appealed to the people to make his son Santosh Suman the Chief Minister of Bihar.

After garlanding the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Arwal block premises, Jitan Ram Manjhi, while speaking to reporters said that the Dalits and the poor had been neglected by this government. In this government, the development of the poor has not been as much as it should have been. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)