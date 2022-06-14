New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday lauded the efforts of government officials in ensuring the shifting of Shoaib Lone, a Jammu and Kashmir resident studying in Bangladesh's Dhaka, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Notably, Aslam Lone, the injured student's father, said his son Shoaib Lone is an MBBS student at Barind Medical College Dhaka and met with a car accident while travelling with four other people and the family was facing problems including "language barrier" and "high cost of treatment".

He said that Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina visited Rajouri and the problem was posed to him by people known to them. The BJP leader promised to apprise the PMO of the matter.

He said they were at AIIMS trauma centre due to "PM's intervention". "It was a quick response from PMO which helped the common man of the country."

"I deeply appreciate the painstaking effort put in, day and night, for the last 4 days by my staff colleague Sh M.Venkatesan to ensure that Shoaib Lone, the injured student from #JammuAndKashmir who was on a Ventilator in a Bangladesh Hospital, got safely shifted to AIIMS New Delhi," tweeted Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"I also appreciate the continuous follow-up by our Jammu team led by Sh Sanjiv Sharma who was in constant touch with the patient Shoaib's attendant Faisal Lone," Singh added in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Lone's father expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention in the matter.

"I am very grateful to Modiji. It is said that giving thanks lessens the value of the deed done but I do not want to be ungrateful. I salute him by standing on one leg. If a country has a leader like this, like the leader we have in Hindustan, where there are such good (leaders) to take care, people should not be afraid. I say thanks to PM one crore times. I also thank Rainaji and all those who helped us," Aslam Lone told ANI.

Sohaib Lone's mother was also at AIIMS hospital in Delhi and felt emotional succour seeing him under treatment at the specialised government hospital here. (ANI)

