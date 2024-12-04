Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 4 (ANI): An Army jawan was injured after terrorists opened fire on him on Wednesday in the Tral area of Awantipora in Pulwama, official sources said.

According to sources, the jawan, who was on leave and had returned home, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sources added that his condition is stable, and the area has been cordoned off by security forces.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam forest on Tuesday, police said. The operation is ongoing.

The encounter began on December 2, following specific intelligence inputs. A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police at Harwan, Srinagar, where initial contact was established during the search. (ANI)

