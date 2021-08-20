Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit has trained party members to become health volunteers at 17 of its organisational districts in preparation for a possible third wave of COVID-19, party general secretary Devinder Kumar Manyal said on Friday.

"Till date, four party members and one IT in-charge at each organisational district of the Jammu province have been trained by two specialised doctors, one yoga teacher, and one AYUSH para-medico," Manyal told reporters here.

In a one-day workshop, volunteers were given training on how to use pulse oxymeter, thermometer, thermal scanner, and were instructed on the use of oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators, he said.

"The volunteers were briefed on how to detect and handle people with mild, moderate, and severe symptoms of the coronavirus. They were also trained in procedures for isolating, quarantining, mass COVID-19 testing, and on vaccination procedure,” Manyal said.

A child specialist instructed volunteers on symptoms of infection in children and their management at home and in hospital.

Volunteers were cautioned that a patient must be treated by a trained doctor only, he said.

The J-K BJP is planning to train 21,000 health volunteers in preparation for a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir, Manyal said.

