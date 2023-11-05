Srinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Sunday reviewed the security situation in interior areas of Srinagar city, an official said.

Thaosen visited several areas and was briefed by senior officers of the paramilitary force and Jammu and Kashmir Police about the current security scenario, he said.

The DG also visited a CRPF camp at Eidgah and interacted with troops on various operations and administration issues, while lauding their unwavering commitment, the official said.

